Manara explains Simba SC have not fired dependable star Mkude

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi reveal they have not parted ways with their midfielder as they prepare for a Caf clash

Simba SC have come out to clarify midfielder Jonas Mkude has not been expelled from the squad but his case is before the disciplinary committee.

Simba confirmed they had suspended the Taifa Stars player on December 28, 2020, without giving reasons behind the decision.

Speaking to reporters in Dar es Salaam on Monday ahead of their Caf return leg match against of Zimbabwe on Wednesday, Simba Information Officer Haji Manara has stated the players still belongs to the club but he is currently facing disciplinary measures.

“As for Jonas [Mkude], it should be noted so far he is part of Simba squad and he was not fired, he is just going through the same challenges as any other employee could undergo when suspended,” Manara told reporters.

“Mkude is a Simba player and the matter is with the ethics committee. Mkude has not been expelled from Simba. Of course, after the committee, he will return to the club. This is the senior player in Simba for 10 years.”

On suspending the player, Simba stated in a signed statement: “We regret to inform members and fans that Jonas Mkude has been temporarily suspended.

“Mkude has been made to step aside given a number of reasons that include a number of disciplinary issues that he has been implicated with.

“Simba have been forced to make this decision because as a club we do not tolerate matters indiscipline in any way. We believe discipline is the backbone for any development in the world of soccer.

“According to the constitution and regulations of Simba, the allegations against Mkude have been forwarded to the club’s disciplinary committee in order to give both parties a hearing before a judgement is determined.

“The purpose of suspending Mkude is mainly meant to give investigations room, and also to give ample time to the investigators looking into the matter of indiscipline on the player.

“We would like to request patience; especially given we have a big game on January 6 [against Platinum FC] as we also promise justice will prevail in the end.”

Since the suspension, Mkude has already missed two matches – the domestic cup win against Majimaji and the league win against promoted side Ihefu FC.