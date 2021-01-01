Manara challenges Yanga SC to emulate Simba SC to be successful

The official has further conceded Wekundu wa Msimbazi have to work on their finishing which is not sharp enough

Simba SC Communications Officer Haji Manara has challenged their rivals to emulate Mnyama if they want to be successful.

The 21-time league champions sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League after finishing top of Group A with 13 points, two more than reigning champions Al Ahly. They managed to win four matches, drew one, and lost the other to ensure they sustain their push for their maiden continental trophy.

The vocal official has now challenged their rivals Wananchi to follow suit by following what the Msimbazi Street-based charges have been doing.

"It is an honour for the country [to see Simba doing well in the Champions League]," Manara said as reported by Mwananchi.

"Yanga should borrow a leaf from Simba especially on what has brought them success. By doing that, the team will develop further and hit greater heights.

The Mnyama spokesperson also commented on what Timu ya Wananchi should do if they are to have a good team to help them compete effectively if they make it to continental assignments.

"Yanga should also emulate Simba when it comes to signing players," Manara continued.

"They should go for quality players who will bring competition in the team. It is the only way they can have better performances consistently like Simba."

On Friday, the East Africans were away to Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League and went on to lose the game by a solitary goal scored by Mohamed Sherif.

"Simba played that game very well, and their positional discipline was good considering the fact that they were away," Manara added.

"It showed real maturity, even Al Ahly did not believe it. But we will have to work on our physical fitness because I saw even Luis [Miquissone] struggling to beat the defenders in a physical contest.

"We also lost many scoring opportunities and coach [Didier Gomes Da Rosa] should work on that because we are in a very vital stage."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are targeting to reach the semi-final of the competition in this edition. They are the only team representing the East Africa region in the competition.