Manara aims dig at Yanga SC: ‘Simba SC getting ready to hammer you 10-0'

The outspoken official now warns their rivals to move with speed and start preparation for the new season or else they will suffer

Simba SC official Haji Manara has warned Young Africans (Yanga SC) to get ready for another beating when the two sides clash in the derby for the new season.

The Tanzanian Board (TPLB) released fixtures for the new 2020-21 campaign on Monday with the first Kariakoo derby pitting Simba against Yanga set for October 18 at Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Manara has now taken to his social media pages to warn Yanga they should mark the date for the derby and get ready to avoid using lame excuses after they suffer a humiliating 10-0 defeat.

More teams

“We [Simba] have already started training with our coach Sven [Vandenbroeck], while our colleagues [Yanga] don’t even have a coach,” Manara wrote on his social media pages.

“We have already finished with our registration of new players and there is no first-team player who left, but in Yanga a third of the team was fired, get ready before it is too late, don’t regret later and start saying that TFF is helping Simba when the season starts.

“We are already preparing ourselves but you are still in shambles, don’t forget our derby is on October 18, not far away, don’t start looking for small excuses, Simba are helped to win matches by TFF, ooh…Simba are supported by the speaker, Minister, just know we are preparing ourselves and you better get ready.”

Manara continued: “I remind you to get ready, Simba will beat you 10-0, we don’t have mercy for you, just continue to play around.”

Last season, the two giants met three times, with the first round ending in a 2-2 draw before Yanga turned on the screw to win the second round fixture 1-0, but they again faced off in the semis of the where Simba won 4-1.

Simba then went ahead to seal a season double – winning the Community Shield, the league and the domestic cup – after beating Namungo FC 2-1 in the final played in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.

While Simba will have their coach Vandenbroeck for the derby, Yanga will have a new man in charge after they fired Belgian Luc Eymael at the end of the last campaign. In fact, it was Eymael, who helped Yanga to beat Simba in the second round tie.

Article continues below

On the other hand, Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison will parade for Simba against his former side, whom he helped win the second round tie. It was his goal, from a free-kick, that enabled Yanga to run away with maximum points at the then derby played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

But before the derby, the season is set to get underway on September 6 with Simba starting their title defence with a tie against newly-promoted Ihefu FC.

Yanga will start the new season with a match against Prisons at the newly-named Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.