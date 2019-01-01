'Man Utd won't be challengers until at least 2021' - Neville sees need for 'a lot of change'

The former Red Devils defender believes those at Old Trafford are another couple of years away from being Premier League title contenders

will not be title challengers until at least 2021, says Gary Neville, with “a lot of change” required at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils found themselves stuck in another rut at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

A season that opened with optimism and hope under Jose Mourinho, ended with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overseeing a sixth-place finish.

United will be without football for 2019-20, while they have now gone two years without securing major silverware.

The general consensus is that there is much work to be done at the Theatre of Dreams.

Neville is among those buying into that way of thinking, with the legendary former defender telling Bild: “There has to be a lot of change here.

“Without the change of some players it will not happen.

“It will not be possible for United to become a champion for the next two years.”

United have failed to land the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson slipped into retirement.

He brought his iconic reign to an end with a 13th crown in 2013.

David Moyes struggled to fill sizeable shoes in the Old Trafford dugout and lasted only a matter of months before being shown to the exits.

Louis van Gaal did secure an triumph but attracted widespread criticism for his style of football.

Mourinho was appointed in 2016 as a proven winner and delivered three trophies in his debut campaign.

The Portuguese was, however, to be relieved of his duties in December 2018.

Treble-winning hero Solskjaer delivered an initial upturn in fortune upon taking the reins on an interim basis.

He was handed a three-year contract as a result but finished the season with a run of two wins in 12 across all competitions.

The Norwegian has conceded that he has another rebuilding job on his hands, with Solskjaer having already written United out of the title race for next term.

He is currently in the process of reshaping the squad at his disposal, with Daniel James snapped up from Swansea while various other names are being linked with big-money moves in the summer transfer window.