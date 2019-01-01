Man Utd vs Man City: What UK & US channels is the Manchester derby on?

The Old Trafford clash between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and Pep Guardiola's outfit promises to be a vital one at the top of the Premier League

's hosting of is being billed as one of the games of the season - and given the importance of the fixture to both clubs, it is little wonder.

The pressure is on both ahead of the Old Trafford match, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in need of maximum points if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Although the Red Devils face relegated Huddersfield and lowly Cardiff in their last two games, with a fixture looming against at the weekend, they cannot afford to drop points.

For City, meanwhile, the game is of equal importance as they seek to leapfrog at the summit of the table. Pep Guardiola's side, whose shot at winning a quadruple was ended as they were knocked out of the Champions League by Tottenham last week, know that any slip could be fatal in the race for the crown.

Quite simply, this is the most anticipated Manchester derby in years, with the importance of the fixture absolutely paramount to both clubs.

Below are the UK and US TV channels for what promises to be the biggest match of the season...

What UK TV channel is Man Utd vs Man City on?

Manchester United vs Manchester City will be televised in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers to these channels will also be able to watch the game via Sky Go.

BBC Radio 5 Live and ​BBC Radio Manchester will be airing coverage of the match on radio . A live text commentary of Man Utd vs Man City can followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Man Utd vs Man City on?

Manchester United vs Manchester City will be televised in the United States in English on NBCSN. A Spanish language broadcast of the match will be available on UNIVERSO.