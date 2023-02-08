Manchester United vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Man United against Leeds in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United have won their last 13 straight games at Old Trafford in all competitions when they host Leeds United in Wednesday's Premier League clash.

Having to face Leeds twice before their first leg of a Europa League knockout play-off clash with Barcelona on February 16, Erik ten Hag will look to cement their place in the top three after responding to the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The visitors are currently without a manager after Jesse March was sacked, while relegation scares deepen following a series of poor performances in the league where they last faced a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Man Utd vs Leeds date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Leeds United Date: February 8, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 9) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Leeds on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network (English-language), Universo (Spanish-language), fubto TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

The Premier League game between Man United and Crystal Palace has not been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

In India, the Star Sports network has rights to show Premier League games with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network, Universo fubto TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Man Utd team news & squad

Casemiro will not be available until the clash with Barcelona as the club has decided not to appeal against the three-match ban after the Brazilian's red card in the Crystal Palace win.

With Scott McTominay is out on fitness grounds, Marcel Sabitzer would expect his full debut with United, while Jack Butland is eligible to feature here.

Antony's injury against Palace sees the forward join the likes of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen on the sidelines, while Diogo Dalot will hope to start ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood also remains out due to the club's ongoing internal review after all criminal charges against him have been dropped.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Butland, Heaton Defenders Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders McTominay, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Sancho, Weghorst, Shoretire

Leeds team news & squad

Robin Koch is available after serving his ban, while Crysencio Summerville returned to action as a substitute in the Forest defeat.

However, Archie Gray, Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Sonny Perkins and Adam Forshaw all miss the trip to Manchester due to injuries.

Leeds boss Michael Skubala will look to involve Brenden Aaronson and record signing Georginio Rutter in the XI, and may deploy Juventus loanee Weston McKennie in place of Marc Roca.

Leeds possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Wober; Adams, McKennie; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rutter