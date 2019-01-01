Man Utd vs AC Milan: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Red Devils can make it six wins from six in pre-season and claim a trophy with victory over the Rossoneri at the Principality Stadium

will hope to complete a flawless pre-season and claim the International Champions Cup with victory against in Cardiff on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side beat Norwegian top-flight side Kristiansund BK 1-0 in Oslo on Tuesday to make it five wins from five so far this summer, conceding just one goal in the process.

A win by three goals or more on Saturday would also see the Red Devils pip Portuguese side to the International Champions Cup title.

AC Milan meanwhile need to claim at least a point to climb off the bottom of the table having lost both their ICC matches so far without scoring.

Game Manchester United vs AC Milan Date Saturday, August 3 Time 17:36pm BST / 12:36pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US, the match will be available for broadcast on ESPN Deportes and ESPN 2. It will also be available for streaming on ESPN Deportes+ and at MUTV Online.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN Deportes/ESPN 2 ESPN Deportes+/MUTV Online

In the UK, the match will be shown on MUTV and will be available for streaming at MUTV Online.

UK TV channel Online stream MUTV MUTV Online

Squads & Team News

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Dalot, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Young Midfielders Fred, Angel Gomes, James, Lingard, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Pereira Forwards Greenwood, Chong, Martial, Rashford

Paul Pogba has been left out of Manchester United's travelling squad after he picked up a back injury during training but is expected to be fit for next weekend's season opener against Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku, who has yet to feature this pre-season, again remains back at United's training ground to work on his fitness amid rumours of a transfer to .

Matteo Darmian, Joel Pereira and Alexis Sanchez also miss out while Eric Bailly has begun his rehabilitation following a knee injury and won't be back until the end of the year.

Position AC Milan squad Goalkeepers A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Reina Defenders Calabria, Conti, Gabbia, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Strinic Midfielders Biglia, Bonaventura, Brescianini, Calhanoglu, Krunic, Mionic Forwards Andre Silva, Borini, Castillejo, Maldini, Suso, Piatek, Leao

AC Milan have included Rafael Leao in the squad for the first time following his €30m (£27.4m/$33m) move from Lille earlier this week. He replaces Patrick Cutrone who departed for side .

Theo Hernandez misses out with an ankle injury suffered against last month but fellow new signing Rade Krunic is included.

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are 4/5 favourites to win this match at Bet365. AC Milan can be backed at 16/5, while a draw is on offer at 22/4.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

It may only be pre-season, but securing a 100% record and claiming a trophy would send out a message to the rest of the Premier League that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s Old Trafford rebuilding job is starting to bear fruit.

The Red Devils lost eight of their last 12 matches in all competitions last season as the feel-good factor surrounding Solksjaer’s arrival slowly ebbed away.

The Norwegian pledged to rebuild the squad over the summer and demanded the players return with a "different mentality and different attitude".

Pre-season results suggest that message is starting to get across, with United beating Perth Glory, Leeds, , and Kristiansund so far, conceding just once.

Off the field things haven't been as straightforward, with speculation surrounding the futures of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku hanging over the club all summer. But the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as well as the expected recruitment of Harry Maguire highlight the club's shift in transfer policy as Solksjaer looks to build his team around a British core.

James and Wan-Bissaka have featured heavily in pre-season and are well in contention to start next week's Premier League opener against , though Solksjaer insists he hasn't yet decided on his starting XI for that game.

“It’s not about one team for the first game and that’s the team for the rest of the season," he told the club's website. "We’ve got a strong squad and I feel there’s not too big a difference when we make the subs. We’re going to have to find the right balance. I’ve not really picked the first XI yet, but most of the relationships we’ve tried. Milan will be another last test and then let’s see how we decide. I think when Paul Pogba doesn’t start, I think you know it’s not the first XI."

It has been a summer of change for AC Milan as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2018-19 season in which the club finished fifth in Serie A and missed out on a place in the .

Marco Giampaolo arrived from to succeed Gennaro Gattuso as manager while Milan legends Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban returned to the club in key backroom roles.

On the pitch things have not quite gone to plan, with defeats to Benfica and Bayern Munich placing the Italian side bottom of the International Champions Cup table.

Manchester United meanwhile are fourth on six points and the only side who can catch leaders Benfica, who are on nine points having played all three of their matches.

A 3-0 win for the Red Devils would see them draw level on points with the Portuguese side with an identical goals for and against record. As the two sides did not play each other in the tournament then head-to-head record cannot used to separate the teams. The next method therefore would be results against a common opponent, with United's 3-0 win against Milan beating Benfica's 1-0 victory against the Rossoneri last weekend.

Therefore a win by three goals or more for Solksjaer’s side would be enough for them to claim the International Champions Cup title for a second time.