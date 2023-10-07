Man Utd to trigger Victor Lindelof contract extension clause to avoid losing defender for free amid Juventus and AC Milan interest

Manchester United are set to trigger a clause in Victor Lindelof's contract in order to extend his stay at the club by one more year.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Swedish defender's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season. In order to prevent the player from leaving for free next summer, United are set to trigger an extension clause in his contract in order to keep him at the club until 2025, according to the Daily Star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan are reportedly keen on signing the Swedish international and the Red Devils are hoping to get a transfer fee of around £15 million (€17m/$18m) if the player decides to leave in the future.

WHAT NEXT? Erik ten Hag's side will next face Sheffield United in a Premier League clash after the international break on October 21.