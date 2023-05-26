Man Utd transfer target Kim Min-jae gives 'my agent is outside' joke in response to question about leaving Napoli

Kim Min-jae Napoli 2022-23Getty
Napoli star Kim Min-jae is giving nothing away about his future as he continues to be linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United.

  • Kim important in Napoli success
  • Defender linked with Man Utd move
  • Joked when quizzed on his future

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back is said to be one of United's top transfer targets for the summer window after his crucial role in Napoli's Serie A title success. His agent recently dismissed suggestions that he has already sealed a move to Old Trafford, but the South Korea international continues to be questioned on his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 26-year-old was asked on South Korean channel tvN if he was on his way out of Napoli and he replied: "My agent is outside, ask him directly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kim only joined Napoli from Fenerbahce last summer, signing a contract that runs until 2025. The defender has featured in 44 appearances in all competitions and scored twice to help Napoli on their way to a first Serie A title in 33 years.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kim Min-jae Napoli 2022-23GettyErik ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images

Kim Min-jae Napoli AC Milan 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Kim will finish off the season with Napoli when they face Bologna and Sampdoria in Serie A.

