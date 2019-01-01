Man Utd told to delay Solskjaer decision as Neville backs them to win the Champions League

The ex-Red Devils defender says there is no rush to hand permanent terms to an interim boss as the current order at Old Trafford should be maintained

have been told “don’t spoil it” by handing Ole Gunner Solskjaer a permanent contract at this stage, with Phil Neville of the opinion that an interim boss can deliver glory.

Calls for a Treble-winning hero from the Red Devils’ past to be tied down on a full-time deal have been mounting in intensity over recent weeks.

Solskjaer has overseen 14 wins in 17 games at the helm, with impressive progress being made at home and abroad by a side that had looked lost under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

It appears to be only a matter of time before the Norwegian’s efforts are rewarded, but Neville says there is no rush to talk terms as the current order of things at Old Trafford is delivering the required results and keeping everybody on their toes.

The former United defender told talkSPORT: “As a supporter, it feels like we’ve got our Manchester United back.

“Ole’s done an unbelievable job. He’s embraced everything and let the players play with a smile on their face.

“United’s not about the results, United is about seeing a team fight and seeing a team play right up to the very last minute, with a togetherness and a spirit.

“Everything that he’s done has been right. He’s getting every ounce of ability and effort out of these players.

“Management isn’t all about tactics; it’s about managing a set of players to get the best out of them.

“Part of me says don’t give [the permanent job] to him yet. Everything’s going really well, don’t spoil it. Just let the players keep fighting for him.

“I think it’s impossible not to give him the job. That’s my opinion. But why not just keep this momentum going and keep this bandwagon going?”

Solskjaer’s most recent success saw him piece together the master plan for a stunning 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain which has carried United into the Champions League quarter-finals.

History was made in overturning a two-goal first leg deficit, with the Red Devils now being tipped to emulate the success enjoyed by a former striker in his playing days – with the also still up for grabs.

Neville added: “United have real momentum now they could easily go and win the Champions League.

“I’d run through a brick wall for him. People questioned whether he’d be good enough. He’s rammed that down everyone’s throat!”