Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of securing the signing of Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki for a fee of £5 million.

Man Utd closing in on £5m deal

Suzuki scouted by United since 2017

Negotiations progressing smoothly

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sponichi, the 20-year-old shot-stopper from Urawa Red Diamonds has been on United's radar since 2017, and they are now prepared to make him the most expensive signing in the history of the J-League. United have reportedly made a formal offer of £5 million for Suzuki, surpassing the £4.5m fee Celtic paid for Kyogo Furuhashi in 2021. Negotiations between United and Urawa are said to be progressing smoothly, suggesting an imminent transfer is on the cards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the uncertainty surrounding David de Gea's contract situation, United may need to bring in two new goalkeepers this summer. The Spaniard's contract expired on June 30 and while talks regarding an extension are ongoing an agreement is yet to be found. Manager Erik ten Hag has hinted at the possibility of a new first-choice goalkeeper, and United have made an offer of £39m with add-ons for Inter's Andre Onana. Manchester United also require backup options as Jack Butland, who was on loan last season, has joined Rangers, while Tom Heaton has opted for first-team opportunities at Luton Town.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Suzuki has represented Japan at various youth levels but is yet to earn his senior national team debut. At Urawa Red Diamonds, he has been limited to five starts in cup competitions, with veteran Shusaku Nishikawa preferred as the first-choice goalkeeper. Nonetheless, he has made a total of eight league appearances to date.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Suzuki could provide Manchester United with an exciting young goalkeeper option. However, the Red Devils are still expected to continue their pursuit of Onana who is wanted at Old Trafford to be first choice next season.