Man Utd set to make third bid of over £55m for Chelsea's Mason Mount and want deal completed quickly

Manchester United are reportedly set to submit a third bid of over £55m for Chelsea's Mason Mount and want to complete the deal quickly.

United have had two bids rejected

Chelsea countered with £60m plus add-ons

Red Devils submit third bid in excess of £55m

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have intensified their pursuit of Mount and have made a final offer in excess of £55m, which is closer to Chelsea's demands of £60m plus £5m in add-ons. United have already agreed to personal terms with Mount and want to wrap up the deal as quickly as possible.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag wants to infuse more creativity into his midfield and remains keen on acquiring the England international playmaker. However, the club may decide to look elsewhere if their new and improved bid is also turned down by Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues would like to get the best deal possible from selling their academy graduate as they look to lighten their bloated squad. Moreover, they are also trying to generate finances to fund a new bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Chelsea are willing to accept the new bid from United for Mount who has made 195 appearances for the Blues. The player has already made it clear that he will run down his current deal and walk away as a free agent in 2024.