Man Utd target Ten Hag: My focus is only on Ajax but in football you never know

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has refused to rule out joining Manchester United this summer.

The Dutchman is one of the front-runners to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford next season and was interviewed for the role last month.

Ten Hag has played down the significance of that interview, saying it is a common occurrence to talk with other clubs, but admitted he may make the move to Manchester in the summer.

What was said?

Speaking to Sport1 about his future, Ten Hag said: “My focus is currently only on Ajax, but in football you never know.

“I don't want to rule anything out. If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope that people here will understand.

“Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that's normal.

“Manchester United is a great club with great fans, but I can only repeat myself: my full focus is completely on Ajax! We are already planning for the new season."

The bigger picture

Ten Hag is one of a number of candidates being considered for the United job, with GOAL reporting last month that no final decision had been taken on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent replacement.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has also reportedly been interviewed and has been a long-time favourite for the job.

Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are the other names on the shortlist, though Enrique has appeared to rule himself out of the running.

