Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Crystal Palace

Everything you need to know ahead of the highly-anticipated Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Wednesday

travel to in the on Wednesday as part of a busy period of fixtures which could say a lot about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's potential to take the manager's job on a permanent basis.

After a bizarre 0-0 draw with on Sunday which featured four first-half injuries, Solskjaer goes into the midweek clash with up to 10 player unavailable due to injury.

And with three games a week scheduled over the next fortnight, he will need all of his reserves to maintain United's challenge for the top four as they look to overhaul the one-point deficit behind in the race for the final qualification spot.

Man Utd Injuries

Following their issues against Liverpool, Solskjaer will have to do without a huge number of first-team players.

Anthony Martial will not be risked before the weekend's fixture against due to a groin injury, especially after Jesse Lingard's speedy return for the Liverpool game resulted in a setback in his recovery from a hamstring pull.

Juan Mata and Ander Herrera will also miss out after they too were substituted in the first half at Old Trafford on Sunday with hamstring injuries, while a late decision could be made on Marcus Rashford's ankle problem with Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku likely starters instead.

Nemanja Matic remains sidelined with a muscle issue he suffered in training on Saturday, and club captain Antonio again sits out due to a calf injury.

Matteo Darmian has trained after recovering from injury but is still short of the required fitness, and Phil Jones' recent illness means he will also miss the trip south.

Even Mason Greenwood, the academy striker who would otherwise have been called up for first-team involvement due to the injury crisis, is suffering himself from an undisclosed problem.

There is one piece of good news on the injury front, with Marcos Rojo back in contention after a shin injury, while Jimmy Garner, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong will all travel with the squad after being relieved of Under-23s duty on Monday night.

Man Utd Suspensions

Neither side have any suspensions, and nor are there any players within one yellow card of a potential future ban.

Man Utd Potential Starting Line-Up

Solskjaer has few options open to him in the attacking half of the field such is the extent of the injury crisis. Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and Jimmy Garner may all be considered as starting options, with the disappointment in Fred's development meaning there could be one slot up for grabs between the three youngsters.

Paul Pogba could be considered in a role just behind the front two, but with Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira likely to start in midfield the Frenchman's experience may be needed in a more familiar role in the engine room.

Sanchez and Lukaku will both start regardless of Marcus Rashford's injury status, and it could be that Chong gets the nod to join them in a front three.

At the back, Solskjaer may choose to rest one of Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof in favour of Eric Bailly or Marcos Rojo. Ashley Young might also be considered for a rest, with Diogo Dalot standing by.

Crystal Palace Team

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's hamstring injury could see him join Pape Souare on the sidelines. The Senegalese full-back is expected to remain out of action for three more weeks with a shoulder injury which has already ruled him out for the last two months.

Opta Match Facts

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 21 league games against Crystal Palace, since a 0-3 away defeat in May 1991 (W17 D4).

Following their goalless draw at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture, Crystal Palace are looking to avoid defeat in both league meetings with Man Utd in a single season for the first time since 1989-90 (W1 D1).

Manchester United have won their last seven away matches in all competitions, their best such run since April 2002 (also seven in a row); the last Premier League side to win eight away games in a row were Man City in November 2017 (11 consecutive wins).

Only (6) have scored fewer home Premier League goals than Crystal Palace this season (9), with Selhurst Park seeing fewer goals than any other ground this season (21).

Manchester United have kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than any other side since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game in charge (five).

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has lost more Premier League matches against Man Utd (11) than he has against any other side.

Against Liverpool, David de Gea became only the second Manchester United goalkeeper to keep 100 Premier League clean sheets, after Peter Schmeichel (112).

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 8pm GMT (3pm US ET) on Wednesday, but will not be shown live in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States, and on various channels around the world.