Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Bournemouth

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday

Victory over Huddersfield on Boxing Day made it two wins from two for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the outset of his reign as Manchester United manager. He will be looking to make it three when Bournemouth come calling on Sunday. United have been impressive in the Norwegian's two games so far; scoring eight goals and conceding only two. He has coaxed the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford back into form to help stabilise the season and establish the 20-time champions again in the top six.

For their part, Eddie Howe's side have lost seven of their last nine Premier League games following a good start to the season. That run has contained matches against United at the Vitality Stadium, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham. Last time out they were hammered 5-0 by Spurs at Wembley. As a result, they are sliding down the table.

United might have looked at this game with a certain amount of trepidation under Jose Mourinho and indeed only just squeezed by the Cherries in the reverse fixture. However thanks to their resurgence under Solskjaer they will be strong favourites to gather another three points.

Man Utd Injuries

Solskjaer confirmed following the 3-1 win over Huddersfield that Alexis Sanchez will be coming back into contention over the coming matches following a hamstring problem. The Chilean has trained this week and may well be involved against Bournemouth at some stage.

Romelu Lukaku is also back in training after missing the last two fixtures due to compassionate leave.

Anthony Martial missed the Huddersfield game due to illness but his manager confirmed he is also back training.

Marcos Rojo is still a little further away having watched the game on Wednesday from the stands.

He was joined that day on the sidelines by Scott McTominay, who is not expected to play against Bournemouth either.

Chris Smalling is out until the new year with a foot complaint.

Man Utd Suspensions

Man Utd Starting Line-Up

Neither side is missing any player due to suspension. Midfielder Nemanja Matic is one caution away from a domestic ban having picked up four yellow cards to this point.

Solskjaer resisted the temptation to name the same lineup in consecutive matches for the Huddersfield match with Diogo Dalot, Fred and Juan Mata entering the fray.

He confirmed on Friday morning that there are likely to be more changes on Sunday as United wrestle with a little bit of fixture congestion over the festive period.

The likes of Martial, Lukaku and Sanchez come back to give the new manager options up front.

Bournemouth Team News

Eddie Howe has been struggling of late due to the long-term absences of a number of his key players. Lewis Cook, Dan Gosling and Adam Smith are listed among those absentees and Howe will have to make do without them a while longer.

Captain Simon Francis, a Bournemouth mainstay, ruptured a cruciate knee ligament against Tottenham on Boxing Day and is expected to be out for six to nine months.

The manager has not reported any other fresh injury news ahead of the trip north to Old Trafford.

TV Channel & Kick-off time

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30pm GMT (11:30am ET) on Sunday, December 30. Live coverage in the UK is on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD. The game will be shown on NBCSN in the US.

Best Opta Match facts