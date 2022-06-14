Man Utd targeting Dumfries transfer despite Ten Hag offering Dalot assurances

The Netherlands international has emerged as an ideal player for Erik ten Hag's favoured system, even if Dalot has been told he will not will be sold

Diogo Dalot has been told he will have the chance to establish himself under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United – but right back is a position the new manager still wants to address in the transfer market this summer.

Inter's Denzel Dumfries is, GOAL has learned, one target under consideration as Ten Hag looks for players who will be able to implement his style at Old Trafford.

Questions remain over Aaron Wan-Bisakka’s future, who fell out of favour under interim manager Ralf Rangnick last season and has struggled to develop as an attacking full-back since signing for United for £50 million ($63m) from Crystal Palace in 2019.

What are Ten Hag's plans for Dalot?

Dalot is seen as being able to add to Ten Hag’s attack in 2022-23 after being favoured by Rangnick in the second half of last season.

The Portugal international has been told United have no intention to listen to offers this summer, despite interest from Roma and Atletico Madrid over the past 12 months.

An exceptional bid could prompt a change of mind, but the plan is keep Dalot as part of the squad and in contention as first-choice right-back.

Work hard, focus on the everyday goals, enjoy the moments with your friends. Great training session with my boy Dalot! Keep fighting!💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/EQiibUQPA9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 7, 2022

Despite United going a fifth year without silverware and failing to qualify for the Champions League, the last campaign was a successful one for Dalot on a personal level after returning from a loan spell at AC Milan to hold down a regular first-team place.

Which right-backs are Man Utd targeting?

Dumfries is being monitored and has been identified as the type of attacking full-back who would suit Ten Hag’s system.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international is well-known to his countryman after his time at PSV Eindhoven.

A first Inter goal for Denzel Dumfries! 💥



He steams in at the back post to put the visitors 3-0 up in the first half against Roma 😳 pic.twitter.com/6dveWJw9yf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 4, 2021

He has only been at Inter for one season, but his performances have also seen him linked with Bayern Munich.

Given United famously trawled through a dossier of 804 right-backs before signing Wan-Bissaka, other options are also being explored.

Who else could United sign this summer?

Ten Hag wants to make five new signings in his first transfer window at the club, but is prepared to work with a leaner squad.

Talks have opened with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, who is the club's leading midfield target.

Article continues below

United were interested in Darwin Nunez, but pulled out of the race to avoid a bidding war with Liverpool.

Ten Hag does, however, still want a forward, with Antony from his former club, Ajax, a possibility.

Further reading