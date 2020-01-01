Man Utd target Fernandes: Premier League transfer is my preference

The Portuguese star gave an insight into his future, with the Red Devils reportedly poised to sign the midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes said moving to the has "always" been his preference after Manchester United struck a deal to sign the Sporting CP captain.

One of football's most drawn-out transfer sagas is believed to be reaching its conclusion, with Fernandes poised to swap for United in a deal initially worth £47million (€55m) plus add-ons ahead of Friday's deadline, Goal confirmed on Tuesday night.

Fernandes - heavily linked to struggling Premier League giants United this month and in the previous transfer window - is reportedly set to travel to Manchester on Wednesday.

Asked if the Premier League was his preference following reports of a possible move to either champions or , Fernandes told SIC: "It always was."

Pressed on whether United was his specific preference, Fernandes replied: "Anything really."

United could pay up to €80m (£68m/$88m) for the international with a number of additional clauses having been agreed between the two parties.

It is understood that €10m of those add-ons should be relatively straightforward to achieve, but the details involved in the final €15m are far less likely to be reached.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that Barcelona had shown an interest in signing Fernandes, with the Blaugrana hopeful of using him as a makeweight in their pursuit of Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno.

The transfer could be seen as a positive move from Red Devils executive vice-chairmain Ed Woodward, who had his house attacked by angry Manchester United fans on Tuesday evening,

released a statement after footage of the attack emerged, condemning the rogue supporters for an 'unwarranted attack'.

"Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another", the Red Devils statement read. "There is simply no excuse for this."

Woodward and his family were not believed to have been at home when the attack happened.

Fernandes, linked to and previously, has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Sporting this season.

Article continues below

The 25-year-old netted 31 goals last term, including 20 in Primeira Liga.

United, meanwhile, face in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final – trailing 3-1.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils then play in the Premier League on Saturday before their mid-season break.