Man Utd takeover saga: Father of Qatari bidder Sheikh Jassim 'not a football fan' & 'doesn't like the investment'

The father of Qatar's Sheikh Jassim, who is bidding for Manchester United, has admitted he is not a football fan and is unsure on the investment.

Sheikh Jassim tabled bid on February 17

Father Sheikh Hamad "doesn't like football"

Also not keen on investment opportunity

WHAT HAPPENED? Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, commonly known by his initials HBJ, was the Prime Minister of Qatar between 2007 and 2013. His son, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, tabled a bid believed to be in the region of £4.5 billion ($5.4bn) to buy Manchester United on February 17. However, while speaking on The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, which was published by Bloomberg on Thursday, Sheikh Hamad revealed that his son's offer hasn't got his entire backing.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I am not a football fan,” he said (via The Athletic). “I don’t like this investment. Maybe it will work well. But you know, some of my sons like this, they always discuss it with me. They’re pushing hard. This isn’t my speciality. Let me put it like this: I am an investor. If it will one day be a good investment, I will think about it. I will not look at it as something you do just as an advertisement.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sheikh Jassim's offer promised to clear the club of debt and reinvest funds into the community and new facilities, in an aim to restore United to their "former glory". The Qatari bid was made just hours before Britain's wealthiest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, then tabled his offer. Despite this keen interest, though, it is thought that a full takeover could be delayed amid disagreements among the Glazer family, with reports suggesting they are holding out for up to £6bn ($7.2bn)

WHAT NEXT? While United's current owners initially wanted a deal struck by the end of March, it now appears any takeover would be more likely at the end of this season. That is unless bidders - either the Qataris or Ratcliffe - submit an improved offer, somewhere nearer the £6bn region.