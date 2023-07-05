Man Utd takeover off? Sheikh Jassim 'increasingly uncertain' Glazers want to sell as he continues to await response to final £6bn bid

In what will be a concerning update for many disgruntled Man Utd fans, Sheikh Jassim has revealed he isn't sure if the Glazers will sell the club.

Sheikh Jassim losing faith in takeover process

Qatari still waiting to hear back on £6bn bid

Banker only interested in 100% ownership

WHAT HAPPENED? Sheikh Jassim is growing increasingly frustrated with the glacial pace of the United takeover process and is starting to wonder whether the Glazer family are serious about selling the club. That's according to a report in The Guardian, which claims the Qatari has still not received a reply to his fifth offer for the club, lodged at the start of June.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sheikh Jassim, the son of the former Prime Minister of Qatar, is only interested in buying 100% of the club, unlike INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is seeking a majority stake in the Red Devils. His last offer, reported to be in the region of £6bn and which was made after the final deadline for bids set by the Raine Group, has been described as "take-it-or-leave-it".

AND WHAT'S MORE: United fans have become increasingly angry at the Glazers dragging out the sale process and they held a mass demonstration before the team's 1-0 win over Aston Villa on April 30. A number of supporters, belonging to The 1958 group, also held a demonstration outside Old Trafford last month to coincide with the launch of the club's new kit. And now it seems that the bidders themselves are also getting frustrated with the lack of clarity surrounding the takeover. The Glazers announced last November that they were "exploring strategic alternatives", which included outside investment or an outright sale. But eight months later, the future of the club's ownership is no less clear.

WHAT NEXT? United begin their pre-season campaign next week with a friendly fixture against Leeds in Norway. But the takeover is not expected to be completed until the start of the season, if indeed the Glazers decide to sell the club at all.