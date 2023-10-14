Sheikh Jassim and his Qatari consortium are set to pull out of the race to buy Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED: Sheikh Jassim has told Manchester United's American owners that he's set to withdraw his offer to buy the club after seeing his latest bid rejected, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Glazers have rejected a new offer to buy 100 percent of the club from Sheikh Jassim who now looks set to pull out of the process.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Qatari consortium have been one of the frontrunners to purchase the club in a process that has dragged on for almost a year. British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group have been the main rivals to take ownership of United.

