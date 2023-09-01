Man Utd leave it late! Red Devils confirm Sofyan Amrabat loan signing from Fiorentina with purchase option worth €25m

Manchester United have confirmed the loan signing of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

Amrabat joins Man Utd on loan

Red Devils can make deal permanent next summer

Liverpool were also interested

WHAT HAPPENED? Amrabat has been linked with a move away from the Serie A side since starring during Morocco's run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. United have won the race for his signature, confirming his arrival on deadline day.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams," Amrabat said.

"I am a passionate player. I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team. I know exactly how Erik ten Hag likes to work and what he needs from his players. His coaching and guidance developed me so much as a player earlier in my career I know that he will help to bring out the best of my abilities so that I can help the group to be successful this season.”

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's understood that the Red Devils are paying a €10 million (£8.6m/$10.9m) loan fee for Amrabat's services this season. They will then have the option to make his move permanent next summer for €25m (£21m/$27m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool were among the other sides interested in signing Amrabat this summer. However, they have missed out, opting to bring in Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich instead.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United are in action against Arsenal on Sunday, but Amrabat will not feature as he was not registered to play in time.