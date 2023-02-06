Man Utd to sell Maguire and Martial! Ten Hag planning summer clearout as club targets new centre-forward

Manchester United are planning to sell Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire and Alex Telles in the summer as they plan to buy a new striker.

Ten Hag wants to replace Martial with new forward

Frenchman currently out injured

Maguire, Telles to follow Martial

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag has reportedly made up his mind on getting rid of the three players as he is on the lookout for a quality centre forward in the summer, according to Manchester Evening News. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are currently on the Red Devils' radar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martial has been out of action with multiple injuries for the majority of the 2022-23 season missing 20 out of the 34 games the club has played thus far. Maguire, on the other hand, has been dropped from the starting lineup since Lisandro Martinez joined the club in the summer window. Alex Telles is currently on loan at Sevilla until the end of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The French forward's current deal runs until 2024 which means that the Red Devils will try and make some money out of his transfer with just over one year to go on his contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side will face Leeds United twice in the Premier League on Wednesday and Sunday.