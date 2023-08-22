Television presenter Rachel Riley has criticised Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold for his handling of the Mason Greenwood issue.

Countdown co-host Riley is unhappy with how Arnold has handled the Greenwood situation. Riley, a United fan, had earlier threatened to stop supporting the club if they allowed Greenwood to return to the team.

United ended their six-month internal investigation earlier this week, confirming that Greenwood would be leaving the club. The player saw charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control dropped in February 2023.

Speaking to The News Agents, Riley gave her opinion on Arnold's handling of the situation. When asked if the United executive should consider his position, she said: "Yes, yes I do. I'm someone who has seen it first hand through supporting my friend with domestic abuse. Four years ago, I wouldn't have known anything about this. I wouldn't have even been in a position to comment at all.

"But I've seen first hand how little is known, even amongst professionals who are supposed to be dealing with this - I include the police, I include social services. If they don't know the intricacies, I don't know how a CEO at Manchester United who has multi-million pounds at stake is in any position to make a judgment on what has happened especially having not consulted domestic abuse charities. Not only that, having not consulted them, putting them on a list, calling them hostile to the idea that he would come back.

"I think it's been absolutely mismanaged. I have been a Man Utd supporter since before I was born. My dad has been going since 1960. I've had my babies' Man Utd stuff ready when they were in the womb and I've never been more ashamed of the club. I think it's just a disgrace. They had another opportunity to make it right, make a good statement and they have just green-lighted the abuse that's been going on on social media to claim innocence, to turn the alleged abuser into the alleged victim, which is classic, DAVRO ['Deny, attack and reverse victim and offender'] technique. I am so disappointed."

She added: "I say this with such a heavy heart. As a fan, I grew up, these players are heroes. Manchester United players, for little kids, they're your heroes. For me, I did Manchester United as my subject on Mastermind, I have been lucky enough to go and work at the club, to do charity events, to meet the players, to meet the managers to go to the directors' box for matches. It's like my ultimate dream.

"I would love more than anything in the world to give that to my daughters. But I can't speak out. I mean, what I risk as a fan, or someone who gets all these privileges, compared to what a domestic abuse victim survivor risks by coming forward, even though she or he may not be believed, it is nothing. But I just don't agree with what's happened at all."

Greenwood has been linked with transfers to Roma and the Saudi Pro League but neither seems likely at this stage. Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has eventaken to social media to rule out a move for the player.