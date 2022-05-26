Man Utd pre-season 2022-23: Fixtures, results, tickets & everything you need to know

The Red Devils will travel to Thailand, Australia and Norway as they gear up for the 2022-23 campaign

The Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United begins in 2022-23 and the Dutch coach will have a full pre-season campaign to bring his players up to speed for the new season.

As they put a dismal year behind them, Man Utd's friendly fixture plans will see them face a recent Champions League foe as well as one of their biggest Premier League rivals.

So, if you are going to follow the Red Devils' pre-season campaign, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Man Utd pre-season 2022-23 fixtures & results

Date Fixture Venue Jul 12 Man Utd vs Liverpool Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok Jul 15 Man Utd vs Melbourne Victory Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Jul 19 Man Utd vs Crystal Palace Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Jul 23 Man Utd vs Aston Villa Optus Stadium, Perth Jul 30 Man Utd Atletico Madrid Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo

To begin with, Man Utd head to Bangkok, Thailand for the first time since 2013, to face Liverpool in a Premier League heavyweight clash on July 12 in the Rajamangala stadium.

The squad will then travel to Melbourne, Australia to take on A-league side, Melbourne Victory on July 15. That game will be played in the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ten Hag's charges will then take on on Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at the same venue on July 19.

To round out their time in Australia, the squad will face Premier League rivals Aston Villa on July 23 at Perth's Optus Stadium, a venue they played in twice during their 2019 tour.

The Red Devils will then face Atletico Madrid at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway, on July 30 before returning to Manchester to prepare for the Premier League season opener.

How do I get tickets for Man Utd's pre-season matches?

You can purchase tickets on the official Man Utd website. Prices vary depending on the particular fixtures and locations.

Tickets for matches against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace are all on sale now, while tickets for the Atletico Madrid fixture will not be released for purchase until Monday 30 June.

Tickets for their fixture against Aston Villa have sold out.

When does Man Utd's 2022-23 season start?

The 2022-23 Premier League season starts on August 6, 2022, but it is unclear who Man Utd will play their opening game against.

Fixtures will be released on June 16, 2022, allowing clubs a number of weeks to prepare for their opening games.