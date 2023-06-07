Man Utd, Newcastle or Chelsea - should Neymar sign for a Premier League club?

Neymar has been strongly linked with a PSG exit in the summer transfer window - but where should he go?

Paris Saint-Germain's first-team squad could look a whole lot different when the summer transfer window closes, with a number of players linked with exits, including Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Indeed, Brazil international Neymar has struggled for consistency during his six years in the French capital, and the many injury issues he's suffered along the way haven't helped matters. The suggestion now is that PSG will look to cut ties with the 31-year-old, but where should he go?

The Premier League has been mooted as a potential next destination for Neymar, with Manchester United reportedly having emerged as surprise suitors.

The likes of Chelsea - who have supposedly now opened talks with PSG - and Newcastle have also been linked, so should the former Barcelona forward make the move to England or would it be a total disaster?

