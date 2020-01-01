‘Man Utd must play Pogba and Bruno Fernandes together’

A former Old Trafford midfielder says that the France international should not be cast aside

must combine Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the same midfield, ex-Old Trafford youngster Jonathan Greening has said.

Fernandes has proven a revelation since arriving at the club in January from CP, while World Cup winner Pogba has served to frustrate for much of his second stint with the Red Devils.

As such, there has been much speculation that the 25-year-old could be a replacement for the international star in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, yet Greening, who played 14 times under Sir Alex Ferguson during a stint that ran from 1998 until 2001, believes that should not be the case.

More teams

“They need to sort out the Paul Pogba situation, because he’s such a good player, and when he’s on his game he’s unreal,” he told Grand National.

“I’d like to see him back fit playing with Bruno Fernandes, leaving Scott McTominay or Fred sitting in. Let those two [Pogba and Fernandes] play together, and they’ll bounce off each other really well.

“If Paul Pogba stays, commits himself, he’s happy and fit and wants to play there (at United) it will be immense for the team and a massive boost.”

Although United are fifth in the standings, 37 points behind league leaders , they had been in the midst of an improved run of form before the suspension of play due to coronavirus, with an 11-match undefeated run representing a significant improvement upon their previous unpredictable fortunes.

Article continues below

Greening believes that they are not far off challenging for trophies once more.

“They definitely need another striker, maybe another centre half and then another player like a Jack Grealish or a James Maddison who can play in wide areas as well as centrally. Then they’ve got a good chance of being title contenders again, without a shadow of a doubt,” he stated.

Should play resume at the beginning of May, which is the earliest possible point that there may be action again, United would face followed by a home match against West Ham a week later, though it is widely predicted that the delay will last longer.