Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo to receive FA Cup final invite with winger in line for first-team role after stellar Sunderland spell

Manchester United will reportedly invite Amad Diallo to their FA Cup final clash with City, after his impressive spell on loan at Sunderland.

Amad has dazzled on loan at Sunderland

United want him at FA Cup final

Player reportedly already has suit measured

WHAT HAPPENED? The two Manchester clubs will meet in the final of England's oldest domestic cup competition for the first time, and United have already made plans for their guest list to the Wembley event. Manchester Evening News reports that, as part of the Red Devils' plans to integrate the 20-year-old next term, they intend to invite Amad along to the final on June 3.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ivorian was loaned out to Sunderland at the start of the season and has enjoyed a scintillating season in the Championship, posting an impressive 13 goals and three assists across 37 league matches. Arguably the pick of the bunch came against Preston on the final day of the season on Monday, which helped the Black Cats secure the last remaining play-off space.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite Amad hinting at a possible return to Sunderland, or reports of another loan-spell more generally, the Manchester Evening News says that the winger features among Erik ten Hag's plans for next season. It is believed that he even has an FA Cup final suit reserved in his measurements ready for the showpiece event, which comes a week after the Championship play-off final.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAD? To get to that stage, though, Sunderland will have to get past Luton Town in a two-leg semi-final, the first of which comes at home on Saturday.