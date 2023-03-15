Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo's 'body has almost shut down' at Sunderland, admits Tony Mowbray

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo's "body has almost shut down" at Sunderland, admits manager Tony Mowbray.

Amad loaned to Sunderland to get more minutes

Has been a key player this season making 31 appearances

Struggling physically to meet the demands of a full season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ivorian joined United from Atalanta for £37 million in January 2021 but was loaned to Rangers and then to Championship side Sunderland in the summer to fast-track his development. The 20-year-old has been a vital cog in Mowbray's system, making 31 appearances across all competitions this campaign and scoring eight goals. However, the rigours of a full season are catching up with him as he had played just 17 first-team games previously in his career. Amad sat out Sunderland’s win at Norwich last weekend despite not suffering with any kind of specific injury, and Mowbray has admitted that he needs more time to recharge his batteries.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I had a good chat with Amad yesterday and Wednesday might be too soon for him," the Sunderland boss said ahead of Sheffield United's visit to the Stadium of Light. "I am not sure, but he will definitely be available next weekend. I think 30-odd games from never having a run of three games on the bounce has proved his body has almost shut down.

"His hamstrings are really sore and tight. There is no tear and there is no damage. He is just in a place where we need to give him a break and check him out of the equation for a week at the most and then he will finish the season strong, I am sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amad's United contract is due to expire in 2025, but he is unlikely to be called up in the near future by Erik ten Hag as the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial are currently all competing for roles in the final third at Old Trafford. However, he might get the opportunity to ply his trade in the Premier League if his Sunderland loan is extended this summer, as they are in the hunt to achieve promotion via the Championship playoffs. The Black Cats are currently 10th in the table, but only sit five points behind sixth-placed Millwall.

WHAT NEXT? Diallo will hope he quickly recovers from fatigue to continue to play a key role in Sunderland's charge for promotion to the top flight at the business end of the season. After their midweek clash with Sheffield United, the Black Cats will turn their attention to another home fixture against Luton Town on Saturday.