Man Utd & Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat absent from Fiorentina squad for the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off amid transfer deadline reports

Manchester United and Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat is absent from Fiorentina's squad for the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off.

Liverpool & United in for Amrabat

Moroccan left out of matchday squad

Fiorentina had set 48-72 hour transfer deadline

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite the uncertainty around his future, Amrabat was included in Fiorentina's initial 25-man squad for the European 2023-24 season. However, the 27-year-old has not been named in the final matchday squad that will face Rapid Wien in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday evening.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat's absence might indicate a key step in finding a resolution over his future, especially after Fiorentina set potential suitors a 48-72 hour window to submit their bids. United and Liverpool are thought to be leading the race for the Morocco international, but Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest in his services.

WHAT NEXT FOR? Amrabat was also left out of Fiorentina's 4-1 success against Genoa in the opening round of fixtures in Serie A. The Italian club want to arrange his departure by the end of the week so that they have enough time to find a replacement before the transfer window closes.