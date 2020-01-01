Man Utd & Liverpool-linked White told he is ‘good enough for top-four club’ by Leeds legend Harte

The ex-Whites defender has been impressed by the on-loan Brighton man at Elland Road and believes he is destined for bigger and better things

Ben White has starred during a loan spell at Leeds in 2019-20, sparking talk of interest from the likes of and , and Whites legend Ian Harte believes the defender is “good enough for a top-four club”.

A season-long agreement struck last summer saw the highly rated 22-year-old head to Elland Road.

His stock has continued to rise under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, with Leeds once again knocking on a door which leads back to the .

White has been a model of consistency, with many suggesting that the -owned centre-half is ready to test himself on a much grander stage.

Harte shares that opinion, with the former Leeds full-back telling Football League World of a player being tipped for the very top: “You look at where he’s started off, he was at Newport then he went to Peterborough, but what a player; very comfortable on the ball, he’s got pace.

“I think he struggled a bit when he came up against (Aleksandar) Mitrovic, but, let’s be honest, I think he’s been outstanding this season and a player of his quality, definitely, is good enough for a top-four club.”

White has been an ever-present for Leeds in the Championship, allowing him to pick up more valuable experience.

Leeds, whether they are promoted or not, would welcome the opportunity to keep such potential on their books.

Harte doubts another deal will be done, with White set to either form part of Brighton’s plans next season or secure himself a big-money switch to a top-flight heavyweight.

The ex- international added: “Every Leeds fan would love to get him back, but Brighton are the club that own him at the moment and he’s under contract with them. I think them bringing him back will only strengthen their team in the Premier League.

“The only way that he would leave Brighton is if someone is going to come in and spend £20-25m, otherwise Brighton are going to end up keeping him.

“I can’t see Leeds getting him back if I’m being honest. A player of his quality, he would help the current Brighton team.”

White penned a new deal with Brighton through to 2022 prior to being allowed to link up with Leeds.