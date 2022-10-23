'We’re in this together!' - Man Utd star Lisandro Martinez shares passionate embrace with complete stranger

Lisandro Martinez headed towards the Manchester United fans after Casemiro's last-gasp equaliser against Chelsea and celebrated with a stranger.

WHAT HAPPENED? After an exciting draw against Chelsea, the Argentine shared pictures of him celebrating with a United fan in the stands and captioned it 'Mate I don’t know you but we’re in this together. Fighting until the end.'

Lisandro Martinez

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite concerns over his lack of height in some quarters, Martinez has settled quickly at Old Trafford since moving to the club from Ajax in the summer. He is already a firm favourite among the supporters too.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Martinez will next be in action on October 27 when they take on FC Sheriff in a Europa League group stage tie in Manchester.