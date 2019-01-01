Man Utd-linked Haaland interested in future Premier League move, says father Alf-Inge

Alf-Inge Haaland, who played for Manchester City among other English clubs, admits the Premier League interests his teenage son Erling

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland - who has been heavily linked with - has ambitions to play in the , according to his father.

The younger Haaland has scored seven goals in four appearances in what is his first full season with Salzburg.

He has also hit a further 16 goals in domestic competitions, emerging as one of the brightest young prospects in European football.

Old Trafford has been mooted as a possible next destination for the 19-year-old, with and rivals and also thought to be monitoring his progress.

While expecting his Leeds-born son to follow in his Premier League footsteps, Alf-Inge suggested the path he took would have no sway over Erling's next career move.

"He was a Leeds fan and a [Manchester] City fan and a fan. He followed me but that's what you do in your youth," Haaland senior told talkSPORT.

"There's a difference between being a supporter and having it as a job.

"I think at one stage he would like to play in the Premier League. When that's going to happen, I don't know. It's a very tough league.

"Up to now he's ahead of the stage we thought he would be at. He's built for the Premier League at one stage, I think. Whether that happens now or at a later stage, we don't know."

4 - Erling Haaland is the fourth player in Champions League history to score in each of his first four appearances – the others are Zé Carlos (FC , 1992/93), Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus, 1995) and Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid, 2013/14). Flames. pic.twitter.com/eZ85BM5zua — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2019

Recent reports have suggested Salzburg could ask for up to €100 million for the impressive centre-forward, who is already a two-cap Norway international.

Alf-Inge doubts the Austrian club would demand such an exorbitant fee, however.

"There are always stories," he said. "He's at Salzburg and he's at a fantastic club and playing in the Champions League, so in a way, there's no hurry.

"But Salzburg have shown in the past they're sort of a middle-step club and if they're going to recruit players in the future they can't put a stupid price tag on the players, otherwise nobody would like to go there."