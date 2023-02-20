Man Utd-linked Ansu Fati addresses talk of potential transfer away from Barcelona

Ansu Fati has addressed the mounting speculation over his future at Barcelona as he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

Fati speaks out on his future

Has contract until 2027 at Barca

Manchester United chasing the Spaniard

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that United have "a lot of money" ready to spend on Fati in the summer transfer window, despite the fact he is still under contract at Camp Nou until 2027. The 20-year-old has a fight on his hands for regular minutes at Barca as he competes with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ferran Torres in attacking positions, and it has been suggested that the club will be open to any offers for the youngster later in the year as they seek to reduce their overall wage bill. However, Fati has now come out to clarify his future, insisting he intends to honour his contract with the Blaugrana.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Spain international appeared in front of the media at the closing of the 17th edition of the Sports Solidarity Stories on Monday, and said when quizzed on a potential transfer away from Barca: "I’m under contract with Barcelona until June 2027 and I hope to stay here for many more years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fati has started just eight La Liga games for Barca this season, and only came off the bench for the final four minutes of a 2-0 victory over Cadiz at the weekend. Fati still feels wanted by the Blaugrana faithful, though, as he added: "I feel grateful and lucky to play for Barca and I have to thank the people who support me daily for their backing."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's men will hope to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 matches when they take on Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League knockout play-off clash, with Fati in contention for a starting berth at Old Trafford.