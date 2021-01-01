Man Utd let down by 'sloppy results' but McTominay says Red Devils are still evolving

The Europa League is likely their only chance of silverware this season but the Scotland midfielder insists the club is moving in the right direction

Scott McTominay says Manchester United have let themselves down with "sloppy results" this season, but doesn’t want to detract from the overall progress he believes is being made.

United head into the final stretch of the season looking relatively comfortable in the top four – 14 points off leaders Manchester City but eight clear of West Ham in fifth.

The Red Devils were sixth in the Premier League when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first rejoined the club in 2018, and McTominay is optimistic that they are heading in the right direction.

What has been said?

"We've got a good group of players with top, top quality," McTominay told ESPN.

"People are quite quick to forget how well we've done at times. It's the sloppy results that have let us down.

“This team is evolving. It's not a time to panic."

McTominay wants more consistency

McTominay has enjoyed a productive season on an individual level, featuring in all but three of his side’s games in the league so far and contributing seven goals in all competitions.

United still have some big fixtures to come before the end of the campaign. As well as their upcoming Europa League quarter-final clash with Granada, they have games with Tottenham, Liverpool and Leicester to come as they look to hold onto their Champions League qualification spot.

But, with the pressure rising and legs tiring, McTominay says he is simply trying to keep his consistency through to the end of the season.

"My parents raised me to be humble and hard working," he said. "I'm not perfect every game and I know that.

“I've got a lot to improve on but there's also things I do well so I'm just trying to improve and kick start my game to another level.

“I just want to do my best. It's about consistency and playing well over the course of a season."

United return from the international break with a home fixture against 16th-placed Brighton on Sunday.

