Man Utd legend Crerand advises Rangers’ Amad ahead of Old Firm derby

Former Manchester United midfielder Paddy Crerand has advised Rangers winger Amad Diallo to take advantage of the great opportunity in the Old Firm derby against Celtic on Wednesday.

Following his loan switch to Ibrox Stadium from Old Trafford, Diallo immediately heralded his presence in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side five minutes into his debut game on Saturday.

The opening goal was not enough as the encounter against Ross County ended in a 3-3 draw, however, Crerand – who had stints at Celtic and Manchester United during his playing career – disclosed how big the rivalry is between the two Glasgow clubs and the experience the Ivory Coast international should look forward to.

“It’s a great opportunity for him, this,” the 82-year-old told Man Utd’s website. “The pressure of a Celtic v Rangers match is incredible. There is nothing like it anywhere.

“You don’t know what it means unless you’re living in Glasgow. It’s bigger than Man City v Man United and maybe even Liverpool and Manchester United.

“The hatred between the fans isn’t nice. It’s got a nastiness to it sometimes, but as a player, it’s great to play in those games. The atmosphere in the stadium is just fantastic.

“If the ground could fit 100,000 people, 100,000 would be there. The clamour for tickets is incredible.

“I watched Amad’s first game at the weekend as it was on television and he certainly started off well. He’ll soon understand what this game means to the people of Glasgow and being part of that experience will be a great lesson.”

Article continues below

Rangers currently sit atop of the Premiership table with 56 points after 23 games, two points above their old rivals.

The Gers are fighting to defend the league crown they clinched last season and Crerand believes the title challenge is beneficial for Diallo, who played just nine matches for United since his permanent switch from Atalanta in January 2021.

“The whole move should be a good one for him as he’ll experience the pressure of a title race,” he added.