Napoli and South Korea star Kim Min-jae lashed out at persistent rumours linking him with a move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Kim has starred for Napoli this season

Linked with United transfer

He insists "rumours aren't true"

WHAT HAPPENED? Kim has been linked with a number of clubs including Manchester United of late, thanks to his stellar performances for Serie A champions elect Napoli. But he addressed the rumours after South Korea's 2-2 draw with Colombia this week, dismissing them out of hand.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As you know, those rumours are not true at all. I want to focus on my team. I have many tournaments to play," Kim told reporters.

"It's been four or years I have had these rumours. It's uncomfortable. I wish you don't spread those stories.

"I cannot be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren’t true. Now I'm focusing on the team, rather than that kind of nonsense. There are so many important matches to go and right now I only want to focus on Napoli."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old arrived at Napoli from Fenerbahce last summer after a spell in China and has been a regular in the heart of Luciano Spalletti's defence, playing in 26 of the side's 27 league games this season and scoring two goals. United have been linked with him as many expect Erik ten Hag to recruit a centre-back this summer, given that Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof may leave.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR KIM? South Korea take on Uruguay in an international friendly on March 28, while Kim's next club game for Napoli comes on April 2 against AC Milan.