Man Utd injury crisis worsens ahead of Arsenal showdown as Raphael Varane is sidelined 'for a few weeks'

Manchester United's injury crisis has worsened ahead of their clash with Arsenal as Raphael Varane has been ruled out of action "for a few weeks".

Man Utd set to miss Varane against Arsenal

Defender sidelined "for a few weeks"

United's injury crisis further worsens

WHAT HAPPENED? The French centre-back had to be substituted by Victor Lindelof at half-time during the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last Sunday after the defender complained of discomfort. With one eye on the Arsenal match, Erik ten Hag did not want to further aggravate the injury and immediately took him off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, it was too late and Varane became the latest to join the treatment room which is currently occupied by fellow defenders Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Apart from the trio, Amada Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount are also unavailable due to their respective injuries and will miss the trip to The Emirates in north London on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: United have released an official statement confirming Varane's injury, which reads: "Raphael Varane will be missing from the team when Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday due to injury. The France international came off at half-time in our 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks."

WHAT NEXT? The international break could provide some respite to Ten Hag as he would look to get his injured players back up and running before hosting Brighton on September 16. However, Varane's injury could provide an opportunity for Harry Maguire to impress the manager who currently does not consider the England international as one of his dependable options.