Man Utd have been following Lozano for many years - Pachuca sporting director

The 23-year-old has been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford, though Napoli are also reportedly keen on the Mexico star

The Red Devils have been following the progress of star Hirving Lozano "for many years", it has been revealed, with speculation growing that the international may be on the move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with a €40 million (£34m/$45m) move for Lozano, with reports suggesting they are set to battle for the 23-year-old's signature.

Lozano has scored 19 goals in 34 appearances for PSV in all competitions this season, with his stock rising since his arrival in the Eredivisie from Pachuca.

And with Man Utd now seemingly set to make their move, Pachuca sporting director Marco Garces has revealed that the 20-time English champions have long been fans of Lozano's talents.

"I can’t say anything exact on Hirving’s future, as he will have to decide with his attorney and his family, who I know have always been influential in his decisions," he told Gonfialarete.

“Who will be his next team? What I can tell you regarding Manchester United is that I definitely know that they hold him in high regard, and not just recently.

"They have known the player for many years, and not just from his time at PSV. They know exactly the level he can reach."

Man Utd are set to spend big this summer with their league title drought set to reach its sixth year at the end of the current campaign.

Lozano is one of a number of forwards who have been touted as potential targets, with teenager Jadon Sancho another name reported to be on their shortlist.

Defensive reinforcements are also likely, with Goal understanding Samuel Umtiti - whom the Red Devils have previously shown an interest in - is free to leave this summer for the right price.

First, however, the club must make a decision on their new manager, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently in interim charge following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.

Solskjaer is the favourite to take over on a full-time basis given Man Utd's change in fortunes since his arrival, though boss Mauricio Pochettino is understood to remain in contention for the role.