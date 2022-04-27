Sebastian Haller is on Bayern Munich's radar should Robert Lewandowski leave for Barcelona at the end of the season, GOAL can confirm.

Manchester United are interested in the Ajax striker, who has hugely impressed in the Eredivisie following an underwhelming stint with West Ham, while both AC Milan and Inter are also keen.

However, Bayern would have a first-choice striker spot available should Lewandowski complete his rumoured switch to Barca - leaving space open for Haller to fill.

How would the Haller to Bayern deal happen?

GOAL has learned Ajax are keen on Bayern striker Joshua Zirkzee, who is currently impressing on loan at Anderlecht.

Bayern could therefore use Zirkzee as a makeweight in any potential signing of Haller, although they are also linked with two other Ajax players, Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch.

Where could Lewandowski play next season?

Bayern are unsurprisingly keen to keep Lewandowski, who is arguably the world's best striker right now - he has scored 48 goals so far this season, and still going strong aged 33.

However, he only has a contract until 2023, and no extension has been secured as yet as talks for a renewal drag on.

Lewandowski himself has said contract talks are "not easy", while Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has now confirmed there is interest from the Spanish club.

