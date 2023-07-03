Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood undergoes image change amid talk of transfer interest from Jose Mourinho & Roma

Mason Greenwood has sharpened up his image amid talk of Roma showing interest in doing a loan deal with Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has not figured for the Red Devils since January 2022.

He was suspended by the Premier League club after being accused of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Those charges were dropped in February, but Greenwood continues to work away from the first-team group in Manchester.

He has been training with a private instructor and was recently caught on camera by The Sun sporting a rather wild hairstyle when being put through his paces.

The same publication has spotted Greenwood in action again, but this time his wavy locks have been swapped for a short crew cut.

A source has told The Sun: “Mason hasn’t really been out for a good few months so he hasn’t really had to bother too much with his personal appearance. But getting a new trim is another indication that he is going to be playing football somewhere next season.”

Greenwood remains the subject of an internal investigation at Old Trafford, with a ruling expected to be made by United in July.

He is being linked with moves to a number of clubs from across Europe, with interest said to have been shown from Turkey and Italy.

Former United boss Jose Mourinho is among the latest to be credited with interest, with a loan move to Roma being speculated on in the summer transfer window.