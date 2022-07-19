Man Utd fans boo Maguire in Crystal Palace friendly - why have Red Devils faithful turned on captain?

The experienced skipper continues to be criticised by supporters despite new coach Erik ten Hag's faith in him

Manchester United fans singled out Harry Maguire during their pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace on Tuesday. The centre-back was booed by the Red Devils supporters whenever he touched the ball in the early stages of the clash.

Spectators also targeted the England international when his name was read out as the starting XI was announced before the game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground kicked off.

Maguire had a shaky start to the friendly as the jeers rang out from the stands and he ended up passing the ball out of play inside the first minute.

Why is Maguire being booed by Man Utd fans?

Maguire was heavily criticised throughout the 2021-22 season as he and United underwhelmed over the course of the campaign.

The centre-back's display in the 4-1 loss against rivals Manchester City in March was a key moment and resulted in many calls for the captain's armband to be taken away from him.

Nevertheless, new coach Erik ten Hag has maintained trust in the 29-year-old to continue to lead the team and announced that he would stay captain for the coming season.

The Dutchman backed Maguire to bounce back from a difficult year, but also admitted he is not guaranteed to start every game as there is tough competition for his position.

"I will support him everywhere I can. In the end, he has to do it by himself and he has the qualities to do it," Ten Hag said to The Telegraph.

"He has showed it so often in the past. I always see the captaincy as an issue that I dictate. The team building for me is an important point and I always talk about a group of leaders. The captain is a really important one and I’m happy with him.”

He added: “He’s proved it in the past but he has also to prove it in the present time and in the future... Harry is really impressive and I expect a lot from him but there is also internal competition and that is what a club like Man United needs."