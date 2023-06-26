Man Utd exodus? Red Devils willing to listen to offers for up to 13 players in bid to raise £100m in sales

Manchester United are planning to sell as many as 13 players to fund new signings ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Man Utd could sell 13 players

The Red Devils have £120m to spend

Likely to sell Sancho, Maguire and Martial

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are reportedly willing to listen to offers for as many as 13 players from their existing squad, including stars such as Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay, according to The Daily Mail.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Erik ten Hag is also willing to offload back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson and defenders Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, and Brandon Williams. The Red Devils have also slapped a £20m price tag on midfielders Donny van de Beek and Fred. Anthony Elanga is another player who has been deemed surplus to requirements along with youngsters Hannibal Mejbri and Zidane Iqbal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man Utd are planning to make at least three additions to the squad in the striker, midfielder and goalkeeper positions but due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, the Red Devils will reportedly be able to spend only £120m. They will hope to make close to £100m from player sales which would further boost Ten Hag's budget.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Their inability to spend big this season is one of the reasons why the club are unwilling to match Chelsea's asking price of £65m for Mason Mount. With a slim budget, they could miss out on signing big names like Harry Kane from Tottenham and Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils have already placed three bids for Chelsea's Mason Mount but all of them have been rejected by the Blue. They will hope to seal Mount's deal soon as Bayern Munich are now very much in the race to sign the midfielder.