Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot left Tuesday's match against Charlton in the Carabao Cup with an apparent injury.

Walked down tunnel

Nature of injury not immediately clear

But worrisome with Man City game soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Dalot sat down on the pitch in the first half against Charlton before being deemed unable to continue. He walked straight down the tunnel and was replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manchester United will meet Manchester City on Saturday, potentially without their starting right-back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portugal international has been Erik ten Hag's first choice for much of the season, and Tuesday marked his 22nd start. Wan-Bissaka has been more involved lately, though, and his recent form led Ten Hag to praise him through the media last week. If Dalot misses time, it would further reduce the chances of Wan-Bissaka being sold in the January transfer window amid interest from Crystal Palace and others.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are in action against Manchester City on Saturday before meeting Crystal Palace and Arsenal the following week.