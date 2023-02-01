Man Utd defender Axel Tuanzebe completes loan transfer to Stoke City

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has signed for Stoke City on loan until the end of the season.

Completed move to Stoke on deadline day

Stoke have no buy-option

Returned to training in January after an injury lay-off

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender left Old Trafford on deadline day to make a move to the Championship club in search of more regular minutes after he returned to training earlier in January following a lengthy injury lay-off. He last played a competitive match on loan at Napoli in the Coppa Italia back in January 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuanzebe's contract with United ends in June and it is unlikely that the option to extend it by another year will be triggered by the club. However, Stoke have no option to buy him permanently at the end of the loan spell. He became the Potters’ fifth signing in the January transfer window as they look to revive their season after a disappointing start to the campaign which sees them in the 18th spot in the Championship table. However, he might get regular opportunities under manager Alex Neil at the Bet365 Stadium as Harry Souttar left to join Leicester City in an initial £15m deal.

WHAT THEY SAID? “It was important that we added to our defensive resources and Axel is a player who knows the Championship and is keen to test himself at this level again," stated Neil after the signing was completed.

WHAT NEXT FOR TUANZEBE? The 25-year-old will hope to start in Stoke City's next fixture against Luton Town on Saturday in the Championship.