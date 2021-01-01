Manchester United and City invited to trigger Torres €65m release clause by Villarreal president

Two Premier League heavyweights have seen moves for the Spain international mooted, with his current club now open to offers

Villarreal president Fernando Roig will not stand in Pau Torres' way if enticing offers are tabled this summer, but suitors such as Manchester rivals United and City have been told the €65 million (£56m/$79m) release clause will need to be triggered in order to get a deal done.

Premier League heavyweights are said to be leading the hunt for the highly-rated Spain international defender.

United got another good look at Torres during their Europa League final defeat to Villarreal, with a door being left open for them to formalise their interest with a big-money bid.

What has been said?

Roig told El Transistor on the speculation that Torres is generating and the chances of him moving on: "If they arrive with the money and the player wants to move, but there must be an agreement between all three parties."

What has Torres said?

The 24-year-old product of Villarreal's academy system admits that a transfer will form part of his future.

He has told Sport: "Players who have gone through important clubs, when they talk about an experience they have had, I like to listen to them, both Paco Alcacer and Raul Albiol or Alberto Moreno.They tell you things that you have not yet experienced and that you think you would like to experience."

The bigger picture

United may be the first to make a move for Torres, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting that the Red Devils need to get fresh faces on board in order to land long-awaited silverware.

He has said: "We need to do better and work harder, be cleverer, but two or three players [are needed] to strengthen the starting XI and the squad altogether. It’s important for us to go even further. I’m sure our contenders or challengers will also want to improve so we want to improve as much as we can."

