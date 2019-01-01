Man Utd & City target Ndombele yet to make decision on future

The Lyon midfielder is reported to be generating interest from leading sides across Europe, but he has made no call on where he will be in 2019-20

Tanguy Ndombele is yet to make a decision on where his future lies, with the midfielder continuing to be linked with the likes of Manchester rivals United and City.

At 22 years of age, the youngster has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in European football.

Premier League giants are not the only ones said to be shooting admiring glances in his direction, with champions also mooted to be among his many suitors.

Ndombele is aware of the mounting speculation surrounding him.

He is, however, doing his best to ignore it for now.

A starting role was handed to him by boss Didier Deschamps on Sunday as the World Cup holders claimed a 2-0 friendly win over .

After that contest, he was once again quizzed on his future and told Le Progres: “As I told my agents and the club, I'm not fixed yet, I did not make a decision.”

Ndombele is expected to have plenty of options to consider when the next transfer window opens.

One of those is to remain at Lyon, with an exciting young squad having been pieced together by the outfit.

He added: “Of course I could see myself staying with Lyon, the club will be in the .

“But I've not asked the question to stay or not and I've not spoken with the new staff.”

Ndombele is one of several Lyon players to be generating transfer talk.

His current employers are aware that they face a fight to retain the services of prized assets.

They will not be standing in the way, though, of any player that has the opportunity to further themselves elsewhere.

With that in mind, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas as admitted that he would be willing to discuss a deal for Ndombele with domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below

He has said: “I am in negotiations with the biggest European clubs and I revived the PSG talks myself to tell them to make sure not to feel excluded.

“I thought it was time to give PSG direction because PSG will gain more to use French clubs.

“If PSG aligns with the proposals we have and Tanguy agrees, obviously it would be nice if he goes to PSG.”