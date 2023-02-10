Man Utd & Chelsea warned David Raya worth 'at least £40m' by Brentford boss Thomas Frank

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has warned Manchester United and Chelsea they will have to pay "at least £40 million" ($48.2m) for 'keeper David Raya.

Raya has rejected two contract offers

Frank resigned to letting him go

But claims he is worth "at least £40m"

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old is arguably one of the most sought-after goalkeepers at the moment, even more so following his refusals to sign a new deal with the Bees, first in May and most recently last month. With Raya's exit in the summer all but confirmed, Frank appeared somewhat resigned to letting his star shot stopper leave, although he admitted the club wouldn't be willing to let him go cheap.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think if he turned (a new contract) down twice, unfortunately that’s a signal he maybe doesn’t want (to stay),” the Bees boss told reporters. “I think we put two really good offers out there. But that’s fine, it’s a free world and we can’t force anyone. He must be worth at least £40 million plus. At least, if not more. Actually, if he had three years on his contract he would be £70million. How much was Kepa? (Arrizabalaga) He is at least as good as him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raya could ironically find himself in competition with his compatriot at Chelsea, after they joined United and Tottenham in the race to land the Spain international. The 27-year-old's performances this campaign - which Frank feels makes him "one of the best keepers in the league" - have helped him gain a host of admirers from across Europe, meaning he won't be short of potential suitors come the summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RAYA? Long before a summer move is finalised, though, Brentford's goalkeeper will be hoping to continue his fine form of late when they travel to league leaders Arsenal on Saturday.