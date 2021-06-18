Man Utd & Chelsea-linked Varane yet to make Real Madrid future decision

The World Cup-winning defender is seeing a move away from La Liga giants mooted, but he has not made a push for the exits

Raphael Varane may be sparking talk of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, but Goal has learned that the Real Madrid defender is yet to make a decision on his future.

The 28-year-old France international has seen fellow World Cup winner Sergio Ramos announce that he will be departing Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Another long-serving centre-half has seen a change of scenery mooted, but all options remain on the table at present.

Where does Varane stand?

It is understood that the highly-rated Frenchman has drawn up no definitive plans for his future at club level, with his focus currently locked on Euro 2020 duty.

He has not asked to leave Real and there remains a chance that he will bring exit talk to a close by signing a new contract in Spain.

Varane's current deal with the Blancos is due to run until the summer of 2022.

Whatever he decides on that front, to stay or go, his salary is set to increase, so decisions from this stage will be driven by sporting ambition.

Who is interested in Varane?

Real would like to see a man with 360 appearances for them across 10 years prolong his association with the club - especially as talismanic captain Ramos is leaving as a free agent.

Ramos, who is now 35 years of age, is also being linked with leading sides across Europe.

Manchester United are not expected to make a move for the veteran Spain international, but Varane is a top target for the Red Devils alongside Villarreal star Pau Torres.

Real's asking price is set to determine whether a move to Old Trafford becomes a viable option, with there plenty of speculation to be found when it comes to valuations.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping a close eye on Varane's situation, with big-spending sides in England and France forever in the market for players that are proven at the very highest level.

