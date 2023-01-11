Man Utd captain Maguire vows to 'keep fighting' for his place despite competition from Varane & Martinez

Harry Maguire has vowed to "keep fighting" for his place at Manchester United despite stiff competition from Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Maguire is fourth in the pecking order

Even left-back Shaw is preferred to him

Insists to stay on and fight for his place

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has fallen behind Martinez and Varane in the squad pecking order under Erik ten Hag, who also chose to start left-back Luke Shaw ahead of him in the heart of his backline in recent wins against Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton. However, after being given an opportunity to play 90 minutes against Charlton in the Carabao Cup, following last week's appearance against Bournemouth, Maguire is more determined than ever to prove his worth, having suffered with illness since his return from the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told Sky Sports after United's 3-0 quarter-final win against Charlton: "It felt good, I played last week as well against Bournemouth. I was unfortunate in terms of when I come back from the World Cup, I had a bad illness, to be honest, and it knocked me back for one or two weeks. I feel good now. We have a lot of good centre-halves at this club, there’s a lot of competition for places and I’ll keep fighting."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire also urged his teammates to keep giving their all so that United can get their hands on silverware for the first time since 2017. "This club demands trophies. This club is about winning and it has been far too long. It has been far too long for the fans, the staff, and the players," he added to MUTV. "We’ve got to take each competition seriously. We’re still in every competition this season. Last season was a disaster in all competitions. We’re striving for improvement, we know we’ve got to improve, but the crunch time is still to come and we’ve got to perform when it does."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? The defender will hope to retain his place in United's crucial Premier League derby fixture against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.