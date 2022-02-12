Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has spoken frankly about the club's need for a new striker this summer, with Europe's biggest clubs set to be involved in a transfer scramble for Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils are long-time admirers of the Norwegian striker but are they really capable of landing him?

What has Rangnick said?

"This is obvious [that United need a striker]. Edinson's contract is running out in the summer and the club needs the best possible centre-forward. I think everyone is aware of that."

What's Man Utd's striker situation at the moment?

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the No.1 striker at Old Trafford, with Edinson Cavani having also been used at times, under the German and also his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Both are, however, at the latter ends of their careers, with Cavani's contract expiring in the summer of 2022 after he agreed to stay for one more season.

Ronaldo is under contract at Old Trafford until 2024, with the option to extend it by a further year, but he is not a viable long-term solution, given he recently turned 37.

Anthony Martial, meanwhile, is out on loan with Sevilla and it remains unclear if he'll be part of the first-team squad for the 2022-23 season, and Mason Greenwood is currently suspended by United amid allegations of rape and assault.

England international Marcus Rashford is an option for the striker role although he has mainly been utilised as a wide forward, with the left of the attack arguably being his best position.

United have been struggling for goals of late, with their poor finishing seeing them crash out of the FA Cup as well as dropping points against Burnley in the Premier League.

The Red Devils' league total of 37 goals scored is worse than all but one of the five sides above them in the table, with Arsenal having netted 34.

What's the latest with Haaland?

It seems certain that there will be a number of clubs attempting to sign Haaland in the summer, with the likes of United, City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and PSG all having been linked with him at various stages over the last 12 months.

It's not clear what Haaland's preference is in regards to his next club, plus staying at Dortmund remains a possibility and hasn't been ruled out by the Norwegian.

The 21-year-old revealed on January 14 that he felt Dortmund were pressuring him into making a decision over what he plans to do in the summer.

Haaland's contract, meanwhile, expires in 2024 although there are reports that he has a €75 million (£63m/$85m) release clause that will able to be activated in 2022.

GOAL view | Man Utd correspondent Charlotte Duncker

"Haaland's a player who has been on United's radar for a long time and in the January transfer window in 2019 there was a belief that he could be on his way, only for a deal to collapse over agent demands.

"As Rangnick says, United are after a striker in the summer and he remains on their wish list. However, with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City keen on the forward, it seems unlikely he'll be making a move to Old Trafford.

"Haaland has said on numerous occasions that he wants to win trophies and at this moment in time United don't look like a safe bet for that.

"Manchester City would be a better option for that reason, while there are also the issues between United and Haaland's agent Mino Raiola.

"If City do make a move for him that could mean that Harry Kane, who Pep Guardiola's side tried to sign last summer, comes into the equation.

"United are long-term admirers of the England international and he is one who could be viewed as a potential for the summer."

